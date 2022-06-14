Unification Market Cap Hits $571,097.35 (FUND)

Unification (FUND) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Unification has a total market capitalization of $571,097.35 and $54,226.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unification has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Unification

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

