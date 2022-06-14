United Services Automobile Association Decreases Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.24% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,323,000 after purchasing an additional 332,020 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,334,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 410,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 362,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,706,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

Shares of MNA stock opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $33.74.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.