UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,931 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.0% of Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.81.

UNH stock traded down $10.77 on Tuesday, reaching $458.93. The company had a trading volume of 45,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,257. The company’s fifty day moving average is $506.24 and its 200 day moving average is $490.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $430.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

