Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Position Raised by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,169 shares during the period. Universal Display accounts for 2.9% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $38,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLED. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,003,000 after acquiring an additional 633,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,453,000 after acquiring an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,895,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 593.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after acquiring an additional 137,687 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.57.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.89. 3,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,592. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $109.72 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.33.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

