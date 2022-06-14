Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of UBAAF stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. Urbana has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $3.35.
About Urbana (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urbana (UBAAF)
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.