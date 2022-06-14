Urus Price Reaches $6.00 (URUS)

Urus (URUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Urus coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Urus has traded flat against the US dollar. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,121.37 or 0.99974850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001903 BTC.

About Urus

URUS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

