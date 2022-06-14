Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
Utz Brands has a payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.
UTZ stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
In other news, COO Cary Devore acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,305.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
