Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Utz Brands has a payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

UTZ stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Cary Devore acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,305.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

About Utz Brands (Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.