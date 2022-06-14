Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Decreased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,831 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,825,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.38 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

