Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Lifted by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $85.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.68. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $85.21 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

