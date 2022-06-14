Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.64 million.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,434. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.80.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $460,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 90,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,312.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,302,626.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

