Veritaseum Price Hits $20.48 on Major Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for approximately $20.48 or 0.00094571 BTC on exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $44.02 million and $7,090.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,642.37 or 0.99955568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

VERI is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.