VerusCoin (VRSC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $22,775.00

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 30% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $27.76 million and approximately $22,775.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,837,461 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

