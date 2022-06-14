ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.70

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 60269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIACA. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 328.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 882.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

