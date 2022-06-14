VIMworld Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. VIMworld has a market cap of $13.54 million and $413,232.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIMworld has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00430331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,617.71 or 1.00313087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00051127 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

