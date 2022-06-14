Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Receives 14.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 14.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VWE. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 1,373.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NASDAQ:VWE opened at 8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 9.29 and a 200-day moving average of 9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $532.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.52 and a beta of 0.97. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52 week low of 7.48 and a 52 week high of 12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About Vintage Wine Estates (Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.