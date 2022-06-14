VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE VOC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. VOC Energy Trust has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $8.86.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.21% and a return on equity of 75.78%. The company had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOC. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

