Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €310.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($322.92) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VOW3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($244.79) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($218.75) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($213.54) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($234.38) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a €173.00 ($180.21) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €225.35 ($234.74).

Volkswagen stock opened at €145.18 ($151.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion and a PE ratio of 4.21. Volkswagen has a one year low of €131.30 ($136.77) and a one year high of €234.50 ($244.27). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €150.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €165.45.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

