Volution Group (OTC:VLUTF) PT Lowered to GBX 550

Volution Group (OTC:VLUTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($7.65) to GBX 550 ($6.68) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
VLUTF stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. Volution Group has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $7.00.
About Volution Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Volution Group (VLUTF)
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.