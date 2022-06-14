Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $3,777.72 and approximately $152.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00028594 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

