Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.57.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Voya Financial by 147.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,715 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,604 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9,437,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,473,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.