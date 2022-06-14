W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) & AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Critical Contrast

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) and AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares W. P. Carey and AMEN Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey $1.33 billion 11.66 $409.99 million $2.76 29.17 AMEN Properties $3.07 million 8.81 $1.76 million N/A N/A

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

Dividends

W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $4.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $30.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. W. P. Carey pays out 153.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. W. P. Carey has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.9% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares W. P. Carey and AMEN Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey 37.65% 6.88% 3.36% AMEN Properties 57.33% 37.62% 35.08%

Risk and Volatility

W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for W. P. Carey and AMEN Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey 0 1 6 0 2.86 AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

W. P. Carey presently has a consensus target price of $88.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.14%. Given W. P. Carey’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe W. P. Carey is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats AMEN Properties on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. P. Carey (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

About AMEN Properties (Get Rating)

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

