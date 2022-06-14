Wanchain (WAN) Reaches Market Cap of $33.52 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 14th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $33.52 million and $1.43 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

