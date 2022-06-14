Warp Finance Price Reaches $10.73 (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Warp Finance has a market cap of $50,150.71 and $72,753.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 63.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.73 or 0.00048937 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

