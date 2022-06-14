Wasatch Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 155.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,142 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.58% of Impinj worth $34,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Impinj by 46.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 6.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $75,846.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,510.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $35,679.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,737 shares of company stock valued at $837,764. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI stock opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.13. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

