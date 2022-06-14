Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $24.00. The company traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 13890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 435.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.92 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 566.67%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

