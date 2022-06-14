WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Reduced by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC stock opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

