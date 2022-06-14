Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys 200 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in EOG Resources by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 485,689 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $1,218,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $132.73 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,745 shares of company stock worth $1,899,262. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.18.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

