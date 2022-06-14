Winning Points Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.5% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.51. 356,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,069,978. The company has a market cap of $336.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $115.02 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

