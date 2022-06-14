Winning Points Advisors LLC Invests $376,000 in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,336 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 85,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $765,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

In other news, Director Gerald Hellerman acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $82,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,607.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPE stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.96. 40,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,436. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $16.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.