Winning Points Advisors LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded down $2.49 on Tuesday, reaching $58.85. 544,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,482,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $255.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,182,668 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

