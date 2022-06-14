WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Jun 14th, 2022

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZMGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 47,089 shares.The stock last traded at $47.50 and had previously closed at $47.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 698,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 371.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,542,000 after acquiring an additional 525,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 584,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,986,000 after acquiring an additional 69,175 shares during the period.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

