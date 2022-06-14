Xion Finance (XGT) Hits Market Cap of $44,683.75

Xion Finance (XGT) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $44,683.75 and $1,673.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.85 or 0.00413473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00044021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011173 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

