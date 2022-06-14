xSigma (SIG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $320.00

xSigma (SIG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. xSigma has a market cap of $119,775.27 and approximately $320.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xSigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, xSigma has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,579.33 or 0.99995683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001881 BTC.

xSigma Coin Profile

xSigma is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 15,050,877 coins and its circulating supply is 10,328,995 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

xSigma Coin Trading

