yAxis Price Hits $0.0430 on Major Exchanges (YAXIS)

yAxis (YAXIS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $40,083.91 and approximately $774.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, yAxis has traded 95.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00423258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00055563 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011174 BTC.

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

