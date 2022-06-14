YOU COIN (YOU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

YOU COIN (YOU) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $1.03 million and $54,343.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

