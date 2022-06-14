Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) PT Lowered to $100.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zendesk from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.91.

Zendesk stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average of $106.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 0.96. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,003 shares of company stock worth $3,133,466 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

