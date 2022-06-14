Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $107.67

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $107.67 and last traded at $108.01, with a volume of 6535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 106.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.72.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

