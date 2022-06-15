1,000 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Acquired by Monolith Advisors

Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $2,206,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 27.20 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of 19.25 and a one year high of 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is 58.56.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIVN. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 70.41.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

