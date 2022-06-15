111 (YI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 16th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.99%. The firm had revenue of $543.08 million during the quarter.

Shares of 111 stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. 111 has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in 111 by 221.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 111 by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in 111 by 59.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 111 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of 111 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

