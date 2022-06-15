111 (YI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 16th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.99%. The firm had revenue of $543.08 million during the quarter.
Shares of 111 stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. 111 has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66.
111 Company Profile (Get Rating)
111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.
