1,127 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of VGT traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.74. 4,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,745. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.71. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $320.20 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

