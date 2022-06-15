11,314 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,314 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000. Target makes up 1.9% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.81.
TGT stock opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $141.29 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.92.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.
Target Company Profile (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target (TGT)
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.