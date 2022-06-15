115,062 Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Purchased by IronBridge Private Wealth LLC

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,568,000. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up 3.4% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC owned 0.32% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4,119.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 212,983 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 324,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 208,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 361.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after buying an additional 145,178 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,988,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 67.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after buying an additional 114,703 shares in the last quarter.

AOR stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.70. 967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,608. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

