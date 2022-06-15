11,558 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Family CFO Inc

Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after buying an additional 1,337,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,752,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,672,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.78. The company had a trading volume of 189,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,240. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

