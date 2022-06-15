12,412 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,412 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

