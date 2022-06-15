12,982 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Bought by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises 1.4% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,597,000 after acquiring an additional 47,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,067,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,078,000 after acquiring an additional 29,763 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.02. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,887. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.29. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $70.28 and a one year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.