13,250 Shares in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Purchased by Ovata Capital Management Ltd

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000.

SPWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SPWH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.62. 7,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,399. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $309.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

