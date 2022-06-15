13,611 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,000. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 3.9% of First Community Trust NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.06.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $326.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $307.64 and a 12-month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

