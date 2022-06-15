15,376 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Bought by Concorde Financial Corp

Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,000. Hubbell accounts for about 2.0% of Concorde Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,196,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,459,000 after purchasing an additional 77,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hubbell by 1,077.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,868,000 after purchasing an additional 541,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.54. 592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,625. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

