1,600 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Metatron Capital SICAV plc

Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $376.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $412.39 and a 200-day moving average of $478.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $367.31 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $560.04.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

