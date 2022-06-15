163,944 Shares in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Acquired by Rinkey Investments

Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 163,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up 4.6% of Rinkey Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rinkey Investments owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 406.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 60,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 48,643 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.54. 11,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,682. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.11.

